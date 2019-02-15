Logitech’s K600 TV Bluetooth Keyboard drops to Amazon all-time low at $58.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Logitech K600 TV Bluetooth Keyboard for $58.72 shipped. Also available at B&H for $1 more. Normally selling for $70, today’s offer is one of the first major price drops that we’ve seen and is a new Amazon all-time low. Logitech’s K600 keyboard was designed for use with smart TVs and the like, so you can browse and type right from the couch. It features a built-in touchpad, multi-media keys and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 110 customers and you can get a more in-depth look at its features in our hands-on coverage.

Those looking to save a bit more can opt for Logitech’s K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard at $25. It lacks some of the improvements that have been added with the K600, like D-pad, native Mac compatibility and more, but is a solid budget-conscious option.

Logitech K600 TV Keyboard features: