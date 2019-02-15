Logitech’s K600 TV Bluetooth Keyboard drops to Amazon all-time low at $58.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Logitech K600 TV Bluetooth Keyboard for $58.72 shipped. Also available at B&H for $1 more. Normally selling for $70, today’s offer is one of the first major price drops that we’ve seen and is a new Amazon all-time low. Logitech’s K600 keyboard was designed for use with smart TVs and the like, so you can browse and type right from the couch. It features a built-in touchpad, multi-media keys and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 110 customers and you can get a more in-depth look at its features in our hands-on coverage.
Those looking to save a bit more can opt for Logitech’s K400 Plus Wireless Keyboard at $25. It lacks some of the improvements that have been added with the K600, like D-pad, native Mac compatibility and more, but is a solid budget-conscious option.
Logitech K600 TV Keyboard features:
- All-in-one content navigation: use the integrated precision touchpad to control the cursor and the d-pad TO navigate common smart TV grid layouts
- 15-Meter wireless range: get a reliable wireless connection with virtually no drop-offs for uninterrupted control of your smart TV or PC connected to TV – even in the largest living rooms
- Easy-switch between devices: connect to your smart TV, Windows or Mac PC, and Android and iOS mobile devices – then switch between them with the tap of a button
- Media keys to play and pause movies, control the volume, adjust screen brightness and more. The home, back, search, and switch app buttons have been specifically designed for use with your smart TV