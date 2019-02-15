Give the gift of Play-Doh w/ this 10-pack for just $5 Prime shipped (35% off)

Woot is now offering a 10-Pack Play-Doh Modeling Compound (various colors) for $4.99. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. The pack is regularly $8 and still fetches as much at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. This is a 10-pack of 2-ounce jars and a great addition to any growing Play-Doh collection. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.
Play-Doh Modeling Compound:
- 10 cans of creative fun – kids can get creative with just the right colors They need in this Play-Doh 10-pack of 2-ounce cans!
- Just the right colors to start – shape, squish, mix, and make it all. Great for lots of uses like Play-Doh refills, as a Play-Doh starter set, or as an add-on to any Play-Doh toy (sold separately).
- Shape your imagination – squishy, bright, non-toxic Play-Doh compound sparks imaginations For kids 2 and up who love arts and crafts like Modeling clay.