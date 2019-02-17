The #1 best-selling NAS system at Amazon is on sale for $250 shipped (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers the Synology DS218+ 2-Bay NAS DiskStation for $249.99 shipped. For comparison, it usually sells for $300 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Note: currently backordered a few days. This model sports a 2-bay design, making it perfect for entry-level setups. Features include 4K transcoding, three USB 3.0 ports, and gigabit Ethernet. Pair your purchase with some WD Red hard drives and get rolling right out of the box. This is the #1 best-selling NAS system at Amazon with over 400 reviewers leaving a 4.5/5 star rating.

Synology DS218+ NAS features: