The #1 best-selling NAS system at Amazon is on sale for $250 shipped (Reg. $300)

Amazon offers the Synology DS218+ 2-Bay NAS DiskStation for $249.99 shipped. For comparison, it usually sells for $300 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Note: currently backordered a few days. This model sports a 2-bay design, making it perfect for entry-level setups. Features include 4K transcoding, three USB 3.0 ports, and gigabit Ethernet. Pair your purchase with some WD Red hard drives and get rolling right out of the box. This is the #1 best-selling NAS system at Amazon with over 400 reviewers leaving a 4.5/5 star rating.
Synology DS218+ NAS features:
- 2GB DDR3L-1866 memory (expandable up to 6GB);Power Recovery
- Dual-core processor with AES-NI hardware encryption engine. Dual Core 2.0 burst up to 2.5 GHz. Power Frequency : 50/60 Hz, Single Phase. Power Consumption : 17.23 W (Access) 5.4 W (HDD Hibernation)
- Encrypted sequential throughput performance at over 113 MB/s reading and 112 MB/s writing
- Advanced Btrfs file system offering 65,000 system-wide snapshots and 1,024 snapshots per shared folder
- Live transcoding of up to two concurrent H.265/H.264 4K video streaming.Noise Level: 19.3 dB(A)