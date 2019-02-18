Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cellular models hit some of the lowest prices we’ve seen from $269

B&H offers various Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular models from $269 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is at least $110 off and $10 less than our previous mention. B&H only charges taxes at the time of purchase for select shoppers. Apple Watch Series 3 features GPS, a swimproof design, heart sensor for tracking activities and more. Shop the entire sale here.

Use your savings towards a new Apple Watch band. Hit up our guide of the best third-party options from $5. You’ll find various styles, including leather, sport, nylon and more for any budget and style. We also have a nice deal on a Milanese Loop today that is sure to bring some style to your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 3 features: