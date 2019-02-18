Bring two 4K monitors to your desk with the Targus Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station at $175 (24% off)

Amazon offers the Targus Thunderbolt 3 Dual Monitor Docking Station for $174.95 shipped. Normally selling for $230, that saves you 24%, comes within $9 of our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is the best available. For comparison, it still sells for $249 direct from Targus. This USB-C dock brings support for two monitors to your desk thanks to its dual HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. You’ll also find four USB 3.0 and a Gigabit Ethernet ports included. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 350 customers.

Those looking for a more portable USB-C option can alternatively bring home the StarTech Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $122 at Amazon. It features dual DisplayPort inputs, a USB 3.0 and Gigabit Ethernet port in a bus-powered design.

Targus Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station features: