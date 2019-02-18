Bring two 4K monitors to your desk with the Targus Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station at $175 (24% off)

- Feb. 18th 2019 1:11 pm ET

Get this deal
$230 $175
0

Amazon offers the Targus Thunderbolt 3 Dual Monitor Docking Station for $174.95 shipped. Normally selling for $230, that saves you 24%, comes within $9 of our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is the best available. For comparison, it still sells for $249 direct from Targus. This USB-C dock brings support for two monitors to your desk thanks to its dual HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. You’ll also find four USB 3.0 and a Gigabit Ethernet ports included. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 350 customers. 

Those looking for a more portable USB-C option can alternatively bring home the StarTech Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $122 at Amazon. It features dual DisplayPort inputs, a USB 3.0 and Gigabit Ethernet port in a bus-powered design. 

Targus Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station features:

  • Power Delivery 2.0 provides up to 60W charging
  • Ports include: 1 USB-C device port (USB 3.0 data only); 1 Gigabit Ethernet port; 4 USB 3.0 ports for the latest peripherals (1 fast device-charging port); and 1 3.5mm combo Audio In/Out for mics, speakers, and earphones
  • Includes 1-meter USB-C to C host cable
  • Integrated lock slot accommodates industry standard security locks and a 3 Year Limited Warranty
Get this deal
$230 $175

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

targus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go