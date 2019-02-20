Amazon’s Gold Box has the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vac for $275 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $500)

- Feb. 20th 2019 8:23 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum (Iron/Purple) in certified refurbished condition for $274.99 shipped. Originally $500, this model sells for $400 new at Best Buy, Home Depot and Target. The refurbs normally go for closer to $369 on Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we can find. Features include HEPA filtration and multi-floor operation along with the included tangle-free turbine, stair and combination tool. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Best Buy customers. More details and warranty info below.

As solid of a deal as this is, you might just prefer to have one of those robots do the job for you if you’re anything like me. The Deebot 711 robotic vacuum is still $330 (Reg. $400) and you can bring home Anker’s Alexa-enabled RoboVac 11c for $200 shipped (Reg. $250). Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more options.

Refurbishment Details:

This Certified Refurbished product is manufacturer refurbished, shows limited or no wear, includes all original accessories, and a 6 month Dyson limited warranty against original defects in materials & workmanship; warranty covers private household use in accordance with the owner’s manual

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum:

  • Strongest suction of any vacuum*. Even more power for tough tasks
  • Self-adjusting cleaner head Seals in suction across carpet, wood, vinyl, and tile floors
  • Hygienically empty the bin with the push of a button
  • Whole-machine HEPA filtration ensures allergens and bacteria are captured and trapped
  • Tangle-free Turbine tool, stair tool, combination tool included
  • Cord Length : 35ft Bin Volume : .55 gallons
