Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Elder Sign Omens, Command & Conquer, more

- Feb. 20th 2019 9:56 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including The Great Coffee App, Riddlord: The Consequence, Elder Sign: Omens, Command & Conquer and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Riddlord: The Consequence: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stickers for iMessage! All Ver: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Translator!!: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: You Must Build A Boat: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 10000000: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Smart ships: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 8: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Beep Me – Reminders: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPhone: Elder Sign: Omens for iPhone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Elder Sign: Omens for iPad: $2 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Command & Conquer: Generals Deluxe Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: MacFamilyTree 8: $30 (Reg. $60)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Necropolis: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad for Mac: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Live Cams Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: JYDGE: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

