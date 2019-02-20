The Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker w/ 15-hour battery drops to $57 (Refurb, Orig. $180)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker in multiple colors for $56.99 in factory-refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally up to $180 or so, it sells for over $100 at Best Buy and closer to $85 or more at Amazon. Refurbs go for around $75 elsewhere. Along with multiple color options, these speakers feature IPX7 waterproofing, up to 15 hours of battery life, 90Hz – 20kHz frequency response range and a 90-day warranty from Ultimate Ears. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,600 Amazon customers. More details below.
We also have some great deals on speakers available via the recent Monoprice sale and be sure to check out the new AudioengineA2+ Wireless option if you’re looking for a desktop solution.
Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker:
Bluetooth waterproof speaker that gets loud even when wet! Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 brings immersive 360-degree sound that instigates spontaneous adventures anywhere. Pair up to 8 Bluetooth® enabled devices – Connect up to two source devices at the same time. Wirelessly play (stream) to two BOOM 2s from one source. Mobile range of play is up to 33m (100 ft). NFC (passive) enabled – (works with active NFC enabled source devices * Android™ Jellybean and higher).