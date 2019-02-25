Apple’s official USB-C AV Adapter delivers USB-C/A and HDMI for $60 via Amazon

Amazon offers Apple’s official USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter for $60 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $69 and is fairly rarely discounted. Note: it is currently backordered until next week. While not a huge discount, Apple’s first-party accessories are rarely marked down. This adapter delivers USB-A and C ports along with HDMI connectivity to your compatible MacBook. Perfect to have on-hand, because you never know when you’ll need it.

Looking for more USB-C connectivity? Amazon’s in-house USB-C to A hub will bring more I/O to your MacBook making it easy to connect legacy devices.

Apple USB-C AV Adapter features:

  • 1 x HDMI Port
  • 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C Port
  • 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A Port
  • Supports 3840 x 2160 @ 30 Hz
  • Supports 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
  • For MacBook with a USB Type-C Port
