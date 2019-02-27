Upgrade your router and modem with TP-Link’s 802.11ac DOCSIS 3.0 Combo: $86 (Reg. $110)

- Feb. 27th 2019 1:21 pm ET

Get this deal
$110 $86
0

Amazon offers the TP-Link Archer CR500 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router and DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Combo for $86 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $110, that’s an over 22% discount, is $14 under our previous mention and is a new Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s combination router and modem is a solid way to upgrade two crucial aspects of your home network. It supports up to 1200Mbps Wi-Fi speeds, features four Gigabit Ethernet ports and can save you up to $120 per year if it’ll be replacing a modem rented from your ISP. Rated 4/5 stars from over 670 customers. 

TP-Link’s Archer CR500 works with Comcast XFINITY, Time Warner, Spectrum and more. But you’ll want to be sure to confirm compatibility with your service provider just in case.

If you have a Wi-Fi router that you love, but still pay your ISP a monthly $10 fee to rent their cable modem, you’ll definitely want to change that. TP-Link’s DOCSIS 3.0 Modem is only $48.50, meaning it’ll pay for itself in under five months. 

TP-Link 802.11ac Router and Modem Combo features:

  • Eliminate Rental Fee: Eliminate your cable modem monthly rental fee – Up to $120 per year
  • Cable Modem Router: Item is Cable Modem Router and this will serve as both your Cable Modem and WiFi Router
  • Industry Leading Support: 2-year warranty and free 24/7 technical support; J.D. Power Ranked TP-Link “Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Wireless Routers in 2017″；Great for Cable Internet plans up to 300Mbps with XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum (Including Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks), Suddenlink, Mediacom, and WOW

Get this deal
$110 $86

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go