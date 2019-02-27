Upgrade your router and modem with TP-Link’s 802.11ac DOCSIS 3.0 Combo: $86 (Reg. $110)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Archer CR500 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router and DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Combo for $86 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $110, that’s an over 22% discount, is $14 under our previous mention and is a new Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s combination router and modem is a solid way to upgrade two crucial aspects of your home network. It supports up to 1200Mbps Wi-Fi speeds, features four Gigabit Ethernet ports and can save you up to $120 per year if it’ll be replacing a modem rented from your ISP. Rated 4/5 stars from over 670 customers.
TP-Link’s Archer CR500 works with Comcast XFINITY, Time Warner, Spectrum and more. But you’ll want to be sure to confirm compatibility with your service provider just in case.
If you have a Wi-Fi router that you love, but still pay your ISP a monthly $10 fee to rent their cable modem, you’ll definitely want to change that. TP-Link’s DOCSIS 3.0 Modem is only $48.50, meaning it’ll pay for itself in under five months.
TP-Link 802.11ac Router and Modem Combo features:
- Eliminate Rental Fee: Eliminate your cable modem monthly rental fee – Up to $120 per year
- Cable Modem Router: Item is Cable Modem Router and this will serve as both your Cable Modem and WiFi Router
- Industry Leading Support: 2-year warranty and free 24/7 technical support; J.D. Power Ranked TP-Link “Highest in Customer Satisfaction for Wireless Routers in 2017″；Great for Cable Internet plans up to 300Mbps with XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum (Including Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks), Suddenlink, Mediacom, and WOW
