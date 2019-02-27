Upgrade your router and modem with TP-Link’s 802.11ac DOCSIS 3.0 Combo: $86 (Reg. $110)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Archer CR500 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router and DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem Combo for $86 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $110, that’s an over 22% discount, is $14 under our previous mention and is a new Amazon all-time low. TP-Link’s combination router and modem is a solid way to upgrade two crucial aspects of your home network. It supports up to 1200Mbps Wi-Fi speeds, features four Gigabit Ethernet ports and can save you up to $120 per year if it’ll be replacing a modem rented from your ISP. Rated 4/5 stars from over 670 customers.

TP-Link’s Archer CR500 works with Comcast XFINITY, Time Warner, Spectrum and more. But you’ll want to be sure to confirm compatibility with your service provider just in case.

If you have a Wi-Fi router that you love, but still pay your ISP a monthly $10 fee to rent their cable modem, you’ll definitely want to change that. TP-Link’s DOCSIS 3.0 Modem is only $48.50, meaning it’ll pay for itself in under five months.

TP-Link 802.11ac Router and Modem Combo features: