Bring your home theater anywhere: Anker’s Nebula Portable Projector is $86 (Reg. $110)

- Feb. 28th 2019 9:29 am ET

0

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Nebula Prizm Portable Projector for $85.99 shipped when promo code PRIZMMAR is applied during checkout. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $110 or so. This is within $1 of the best offer that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re looking to build an affordable home theater, consider going with this portable option from Anker. Features both HDMI and USB connectivity, and a built-in speaker. It can accept 1080p feeds, but downscales to lower resolutions. Early reviews are solid like the rest of Anker’s home theater lineup.

Head over to this week’s Anker roundup for even more deals, including the must-have dual-port USB-C/A wall charger. Check out the rest of the best offers from Anker right here.

Anker Nebula Prizm features:

Designed to make premium entertainment experiences accessible to all, Nebula’s Prizm series provides a huge picture, balanced sound, and easy setup.

  • 5W Audio Driver
  • 800×480p
  • 30,000 Hour LED Lamp
  • Multiple Connection Options
  • Extra-Quiet Cooling Fan

