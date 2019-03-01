Neato’s Botvac D3 Laser-Guided Robotic Vacuum falls to a new all-time low at $180 (40% off)

Today only, Target offers the Neato Botvac D3 Connected Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 shipped once added to your cart. That takes 40% off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $70 and is $20 less than the Amazon all-time low. Neato’s Botvac D3 features your typical roster of smartphone, Alexa, and Assistant control, plus laser-guided navigation for more efficient cleaning and more. Nearly 500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

Today’s offer is hard to pass up for someone looking to bring home a robotic vacuum. The Botvac sells for the same price as more budget-friendly options like the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which lacks laser-guided cleaning.

Neato Botvac D3 Robotic Vacuum features:

LaserSmart technology intelligently navigates and maps your home, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern.

D-shape design and large core brush gets into corners round robots can’t

Get up to 60 minutes of battery life, perfect for an apartment or home.

Auto charge & resume lets your robot return to base to power up and then go back out and pick up where it left off.

Easily control your robot from your phone, smartwatch, Amazon Echo, and Google Home.