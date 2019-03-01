Neato’s Botvac D3 Laser-Guided Robotic Vacuum falls to a new all-time low at $180 (40% off)

Today only, Target offers the Neato Botvac D3 Connected Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 shipped once added to your cart. That takes 40% off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $70 and is $20 less than the Amazon all-time low. Neato’s Botvac D3 features your typical roster of smartphone, Alexa, and Assistant control, plus laser-guided navigation for more efficient cleaning and more. Nearly 500 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.
Today’s offer is hard to pass up for someone looking to bring home a robotic vacuum. The Botvac sells for the same price as more budget-friendly options like the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which lacks laser-guided cleaning.
Neato Botvac D3 Robotic Vacuum features:
- LaserSmart technology intelligently navigates and maps your home, cleaning in straight lines instead of a random pattern.
- D-shape design and large core brush gets into corners round robots can’t
- Get up to 60 minutes of battery life, perfect for an apartment or home.
- Auto charge & resume lets your robot return to base to power up and then go back out and pick up where it left off.
- Easily control your robot from your phone, smartwatch, Amazon Echo, and Google Home.
