Step into virtual reality w/ the PSVR Borderlands 2 & Beat Saber Bundle for $262.50 (Reg. $350)

Newegg is offering the PlayStation VR Borderlands 2 VR and Beat Saber Bundle for $262.49 shipped. Use code EMCTWTU48 at checkout to redeem the special price. This bundle goes for $325 on Amazon and $350 over at Best Buy. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This bundle includes the PSVR headset itself along with a pair of PlayStation Move controllers, the PlayStation camera and both of the aforementioned games. Head below for more details.

March’s PlayStation Plus freebies include The Witness and Call of Duty Modern Warfare and be sure to check out the latest Sony PS Plus digital sale with deep deals on Castlevania Requiem, Hollow Knight, Child of Light and more. Oh, and the new ToeJam & Earl game launches today on all major platforms.

PlayStation VR Borderlands 2 VR Bundle: