SanDisk's Extreme 500 Portable USB 3.0 250GB SSD gets 25% discount to $59 shipped

- Mar. 1st 2019 10:03 am ET

Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable USB 3.0 250GB Solid State Drive for $59.01 shipped. Normally selling for $80 or so, today’s discount saves you over 25% and drops the price to within $0.01 of the Amazon all-time low. With up to 415MBps transfer speeds, this USB 3.0 portable SSD is a solid option for expanding your portable storage pool. Its thin and compact design also means it’ll fit in even the tightest everyday carries. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 510 customers.

If USB-C connectivity is a must, then the newer-generation SanDisk 250GB Extreme Portable External SSD can be yours for $73. The USB 3.0 version is still a notable deal, considering that most other comparable models sell for $70 or more at Amazon

SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable 250GB SSD features:

  • High-speed storage for high res photos, videos and files
  • Transfers files at blazingly fast speeds
  • Compact and shock-resistant. Compatible with PC & Mac computers — no driver needed Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Mac OS 10.4+
  • SanDisk Secure Access software encrypts private files
  • Three-year warranty
