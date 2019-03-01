SanDisk’s Extreme 500 Portable USB 3.0 250GB SSD gets 25% discount to $59 shipped

Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable USB 3.0 250GB Solid State Drive for $59.01 shipped. Normally selling for $80 or so, today’s discount saves you over 25% and drops the price to within $0.01 of the Amazon all-time low. With up to 415MBps transfer speeds, this USB 3.0 portable SSD is a solid option for expanding your portable storage pool. Its thin and compact design also means it’ll fit in even the tightest everyday carries. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 510 customers.

If USB-C connectivity is a must, then the newer-generation SanDisk 250GB Extreme Portable External SSD can be yours for $73. The USB 3.0 version is still a notable deal, considering that most other comparable models sell for $70 or more at Amazon.

SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable 250GB SSD features: