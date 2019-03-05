IK’s Syntronik Mac instrument software collection gets a massive discount: $70 (Reg. $300)

IK Multimedia is offering Syntronik for Mac at $69.99. The massive bundle of virtual instruments and FX is regularly $299.99 but is 75% off until the end of the day. This is easily one of the best prices we have tracked since we went hands on with the bundle back in 2017. It contains 17 instrument collections that are made up of 38 classic synth and string machines. That’s over 50GB of samples and more than 2,000 preset sound patches. Considering how massive of a discount this is, if you’re looking to add some vintage synth emulation to your Logic setup (or any other DAW for that matter), this is a great opportunity to do so. Head below for more details.

Outside of the massive library of sounds, some of the highlights for me are the DRIFT technology and the ability to mix and match classic filters with the plethora of emulated instruments. The DRIFT tech sounds quite nice here and offers up the subtle oscillator variations found in older machines.

Be sure to check out our launch coverage for the iOS version. And you’ll find some great iOS music apps on sale in this morning’s roundup.

Syntronik: