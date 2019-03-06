Xbox One S 1TB Titanfall 2 Console Bundle now just $185 shipped + Xbox One X from $340

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Xbox One S 1TB Console with Titanfall 2 and the Nitro Scorch Pack for $184.99 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. A typical Xbox One S bundle with a game regularly sells for $300, so you’re saving roughly $115 with today’s deal. While this particular configuration isn’t an official bundle offer, all of the other options are still listed at $300. Plus Titanfall 2 is arguably a better game than most of them. If you’re looking for a great little media center/Blu-ray player or just an an extra console for the lake house/spare room, this is a great opportunity to grab one at a discount. However, we also have big time deals still live on Xbox One X bundles as well as some other Xbox One S options.

We also still have the Sport White Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller down at $41 (Reg. $70). And make sure you go check out the rumored upcoming all digital, disc-less Xbox One S. The awesome Game Console Photographic History coffee table book is now just $17 Prime shipped as well.

