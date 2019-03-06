Xbox One S 1TB Titanfall 2 Console Bundle now just $185 shipped + Xbox One X from $340

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Xbox One S 1TB Console with Titanfall 2 and the Nitro Scorch Pack for $184.99 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. A typical Xbox One S bundle with a game regularly sells for $300, so you’re saving roughly $115 with today’s deal. While this particular configuration isn’t an official bundle offer, all of the other options are still listed at $300. Plus Titanfall 2 is arguably a better game than most of them. If you’re looking for a great little media center/Blu-ray player or just an an extra console for the lake house/spare room, this is a great opportunity to grab one at a discount. However, we also have big time deals still live on Xbox One X bundles as well as some other Xbox One S options.
More Xbox One Console Bundle Deals:
- Xbox One X 1TB Console $370 (Reg. $500)
- Plus $30 Newegg Gift Card
- Xbox One X 1TB PUBG $340 (Reg. $500)
- Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 $200 (Reg. $300)
- Xbox One S 1TB+ 3 Month Live $210 ($295+ value)
We also still have the Sport White Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller down at $41 (Reg. $70). And make sure you go check out the rumored upcoming all digital, disc-less Xbox One S. The awesome Game Console Photographic History coffee table book is now just $17 Prime shipped as well.
Xbox One S 1TB Console:
Get perfect value in games and entertainment with this Xbox One S 1TB console. Xbox One S has over 100 exclusive games, such as Forza Motorsport 7, built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and 4K video streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and more. Xbox Play Anywhere gives you the freedom to play your game and pick up where you left off on any Xbox One or Windows 10 PC.