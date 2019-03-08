LIFX’s Multicolor HomeKit LED Bulb expands your Siri-centric smart home for $30 (20% off)

Mar. 8th 2019

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the LIFX Mini HomeKit-enabled Multicolor A19 LED Light Bulb for $29.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate at Amazon, comes within $4 of the all-time low there and is the best price we’ve seen since October 2018. This smart LED bulb works without a hub or any additional hardware and is compatible with your HomeKit, Alexa or Assistant-based smart home. We recommend LIFX’s bulbs as a great way to get started with smart home lighting. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 450 customers. 

In search of more devices to expand your Siri-centric smart home? Eve’s $37 HomeKit Motion Sensor is now 24% off its normal price tag. And the new Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor is down to an all-time low at $90

LIFX Mini Multicolor Smart Bulb features:

The LIFX Mini is our most compact light yet, offering you total control over millions of bold colors and variable white lighting. Pre-set shades via the LIFX app let you sync a variety of lighting options for when you’re ready to work or play. Whether turning on a single light or dimming an entire network, each light integrates Wi-Fi technology for seamless, hassle-free connections to major smart home platforms and devices.

