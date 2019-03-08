Magazine subs from under $5/yr: Wired, Bon Appetit, ESPN, Women’s Health, GQ, many more

This weekend’s DiscountMags sale is now live with deals starting from slightly under $5 per year. You’ll find everything from Wired and Bon Appetit magazine to ESPN, Women’s Health and GQ matching our usual exclusive deals in this weekend’s promotion. Head below for all the details and which titles you can get for less outside of this sale.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can grab a year of Wired magazine for $4.95 with free delivery each month (no code needed). For comparison, Amazon normally charges $10 for a full year with auto renewal; however, you can grab it for $5 right now. Either way, both options are great deals, just make sure you manually cancel your sub before Amazon renews it at full price on you.

One title you’ll want to watch out for is Car & Driver. It is down to $5 per year in the weekend sale but you can grab 4 years for just $12 right here. While we don’t see deals on it very often, the $10 per year DiscountMags is charging on Men’s Health right now is significantly more than the deal prices we see throughout the year.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine: