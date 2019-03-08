Save $50 on Samsung’s SmartThings Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Routers at $230 (Amazon low)

- Mar. 8th 2019 4:13 pm ET

Get this deal
$280 $230
0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung SmartThings 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $229.99 shipped. Normally selling for $280, we recently saw it drop to $250. Today’s offer brings it down the extra $20, and is good for an overall 18% discount. Plus, it’s $10 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. Samsung’s Mesh System pairs 802.11ac Wi-Fi with a SmartThings hub, allowing for more reliable smart home integration. You can expect to see up to 1,300Mbps transfer speeds, and thanks to multi-user features, improved connectivity as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of shoppers and you can check out our announcement coverage for a closer look.

Each of Samsung’s Mesh Routers sport two Ethernet ports. If that isn’t enough for your home’s network, then be sure to check out the discounted TP-Link’s 8-Port Gigabit PoE Managed Switch. At $60, it features 55W of energy output to power security cameras and more.

Samsung SmartThings 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:

  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wave 2
  • 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz (Dual-Band)
  • Wi-Fi Range: Up to 4,500 sq ft
  • Up to 1,300 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Throughput
  • Doubles as a Smart Home Hub
  • Control Compatible Smart Home Devices
  • Multi-User MIMO Technology

Get this deal
$280 $230

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go