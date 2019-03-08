Save $50 on Samsung’s SmartThings Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Routers at $230 (Amazon low)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung SmartThings 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $229.99 shipped. Normally selling for $280, we recently saw it drop to $250. Today’s offer brings it down the extra $20, and is good for an overall 18% discount. Plus, it’s $10 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. Samsung’s Mesh System pairs 802.11ac Wi-Fi with a SmartThings hub, allowing for more reliable smart home integration. You can expect to see up to 1,300Mbps transfer speeds, and thanks to multi-user features, improved connectivity as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of shoppers and you can check out our announcement coverage for a closer look.
Each of Samsung’s Mesh Routers sport two Ethernet ports. If that isn’t enough for your home’s network, then be sure to check out the discounted TP-Link’s 8-Port Gigabit PoE Managed Switch. At $60, it features 55W of energy output to power security cameras and more.
Samsung SmartThings 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router features:
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wave 2
- 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz (Dual-Band)
- Wi-Fi Range: Up to 4,500 sq ft
- Up to 1,300 Mb/s Wi-Fi Data Throughput
- Doubles as a Smart Home Hub
- Control Compatible Smart Home Devices
- Multi-User MIMO Technology
