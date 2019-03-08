Add two 4TB Seagate IronWolf Hard Drives to your NAS or media server for $200 shipped (Save $40)

Newegg is currently offering a two-pack of Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drives for $199.98 shipped. That’s good for a $40 discount compared to buying two from Amazon and matches the all-time low there of $100 per drive. Today’s offer is a great way to expand your home media server with 8TB of trusted storage. Seagate’s IronWolf line of hard drives is designed for use in always-on systems like a NAS. Plus, each of the drives includes a three-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 690 Amazon shoppers.

These two hard drives pair wonderfully with a NAS like the Synology DS218play. We just recently took a look at the entry-level storage device and found it to be a compelling option for Time Machine backups and more.

Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Internal Hard Drive features:

Performance Hard Drive 2TB/4TB/6TB/8TB/10TB/12TB/14TB

Higher capacity drives deliver up to 7200RPM spin speed along with sustained data rates up to 214MB/s and burst data rates of 6Gb/s

3-year product warranty and 180TB/year workload limit

Compatible with 1- to 8-bay network attached storage (NAS) servers, home media server, personal cloud storage device