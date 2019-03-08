Twelve South’s PlugBug Duo MacBook Charger sports two USB ports for $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the Twelve South PlugBug Duo All-in-One MacBook Global Travel Adapter for $30.01 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $50 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. This nifty accessory connects to your MacBook wall charger and delivers two additional 2.1A USB ports. Perfect for traveling when a few extra USB ports would be helpful. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you need USB-C, consider going with Anker’s dual-port USB-C/A wall charger for $23. You’ll miss out on the MacBook compatibility, but it’s one of the best options out there right now.

Twelve South PlugBug Duo features: