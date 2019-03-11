Casio has announced the latest addition to its lineup of fashion-forward smartphone accessories. The new Casio ECB900DB delivers a link-style band with integrated wireless connectivity to relay important information between devices. While Apple Watch seemingly dominates this category, Fitbit has been making some moves as well. But it’s Casio’s traditional design that is still likely to turn heads in this competitive category. Head below for a quick look at the latest from Casio.

Casio ECB900DB arrives w/ classic design

At it’s core, the newest release from Casio looks like a traditional watch. There is a link-style design, a complex watch face and the usual selection of knobs and buttons.

But the Casio ECB900DB takes it a step further by bringing smartphone connectivity to the mix. Suddenly this classic watch delivers a number of features. The Casio WATCH+ app is required for connecting your device to the watch itself via Bluetooth. You won’t find much in the way of fitness tracking or smartphone notifications, like you would with category leaders, but rather a host of customizable features. Connecting the app also enables automatic time-keeping based on location and daylight savings time adjustments.

Vice President of Casio’s Timepiece Division explains further,

“The new ECB900DB demonstrates Casio’s aptitude for progressive design and innovation. It is a great addition to the EDIFICE collection providing all of the features consumers know and crave with a fresh design.”

Solar power highlights the Casio ECB900DB

Another standout feature on the latest from Casio is its Tough Solar chronograph, which leverages the power of the sun to keep your timepiece up and running. There’s a solar panel on the face of the watch, which collects the sun’s energy and repurposes its for later use. While many watches on the market today lean heavily on motion-based battery charging, using the sun to power-up is still a viable option that Casio has perfected over the years.

The Casio ECB900DB will be available this spring at select retailers for $200.

9to5Toys’ Take

While everyone seems to be going the fitness tracker route, it’s nice to know that Casio still offers a bridge between the traditional and what other major players are doing in this space. I can’t say that I foresee this wearable flying off the shelf, but there is likely some kind of audience out there. The $200 price tag is fairly competitive and priced below what we often see Apple Watch sell for. In the long run, it will be interesting to see how Casio competes in this space.

