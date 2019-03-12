Not only is it time to spruce up your wardrobe for spring, but it’s also a great idea to get your kids’ closet warm-weather ready. Kick it up with H&M’s new line collaborated with Parisian artist Nathalie Lete. All of the prints are so fun with floral patterns for girls and bugs and dinosaurs for boys. Trust me, you will wish that some of the pieces were available in your size. Even better, prices start at just $5 for spring essentials including dresses, swimsuits, lightweight jackets, t-shirts, accessories and much more. Find our top picks from the new line below.

Girl’s Clothing

Bomber jackets are very stylish for adults and they look absolutely adorable on kids too. The little girls Satin Bomber Jacket is a must-have for just $30. It’s available in two color options, is lightweight and you can layer it over dresses, t-shirts, jeans, sweaters and more. Plus, the line also includes a matching dress, leggings, headband, and sandals for a complete look.

Easter will soon be upon us and if you’re wondering what your child should wear the Emire-waist girls dress is a perfect option. Its embroidered detailing is beautiful and hits right at the knees for a comfortable fit. It has a budget-friendly price tag of just $30 and will be a go-to all spring long.

If you have a spring break or summer trip planned, the Patterned Ruffle Swimsuit is a must-have. Its feminine ruffle detailing is too cute and the fun floral pattern is perfect for spring and summer. Even better, it’s priced at just $15 and comes in a bikini-styling for $17.

“Natalie Lété and her work is something we have admired for a long time and we are thrilled to be collaborating with her for this kids’ collection. The collection is playful and inviting and the pieces truly makes you feel like you’re in a botanical dream. We cannot wait to share this collection with our youngest fans.” Jennifer Helmer, Division designer kids at H&M

Boys Clothing

Blend in stylishly with the Chameleon boys set that features a cotton t-shirt and sweat shorts. This t-shirt is made of soft jersey material for comfort and breathability. Plus, these shorts are lightweight and features an elastic waistband for additional comfort. Both pieces are priced at under $10 and are great for everyday wear.

Pair the set listed above with these cool Printed Slip-On Shoes that also features a large chameleon on the front. These slip-on shoes will be quick and easy for summer and its cushioned insole will help to provide comfort. Finally, the Patterned Sweatshirt is great for cool spring days and snap crewneck design will be easy to pull on and off.

What piece from the new line is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Pottery Barn Kids Easter collection in our guide right here.