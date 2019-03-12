VUDU Mix & Match 4K for $10: The Martian, Logan, Mrs. Doubtfire, Life of Pi, more

VUDU is offering Mix and Match 4K UHD Movies for $10. Our favorite two would be The Martian and Logan, which, if purchased separately are $15 each. Logan is a fantastic end to an era as Hugh Jackman closes out his role as Wolverine, and in The Martian Matt Damon does a fantastic job of surviving as he’s stranded on the big red planet by himself. The Martian is rated 4.5/5 stars from 15,000 at Amazon and Logan has scored 4.1/5 stars. Keep reading for more of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.

Don’t forget to set up Movies Anywhere. It allows you to move your purchased between movie streaming services like iTunes, Google Play, and more.

Our top picks:

The Martian:

During a manned mission to Mars, Astronaut Mark Watney is presumed dead after a fierce storm and left behind by his crew. But Watney has survived and finds himself stranded and alone on the hostile planet. With only meager supplies, he must draw upon his ingenuity, wit and spirit to subsist and find a way to signal to Earth that he is alive. Millions of miles away, NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring “the Martian” home, while his crewmates concurrently plot a daring, if not impossible, rescue mission. As these stories of incredible bravery unfold, the world comes together to root for Watney’s safe return.