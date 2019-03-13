Cut the cord and enjoy HDTV thanks to Mohu’s Beam 60-Mile Antenna at $50 shipped (Save $20)

- Mar. 13th 2019 2:52 pm ET

Best Buy’s official eBay store offers the Mohu Beam Premium 60-Mile OTA HDTV Antenna for $49.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Best Buy for the same price. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and comes within $10 of the lowest we’ve seen. Mohu’s Beam Antenna can pull in free HDTV channels from up to 60 miles away and sports a weather-resistant design. So whether you’ll end up placing it indoor or out, it’s a solid option for bringing news, sports and more into your cord-cutting setup. Rated 4/5 stars from over 130 customers. Not sure what channels are available in your area? Swing by AntennaWeb for a rundown of your area’s OTA content.

Don’t forget that you can still save up to $50 on Amazon’s Fire TV Recast OTA DVR starting at $190 shipped.

Picking up today’s discounted antennas is a great way to kick start your cord-cutting setup. Those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience. And speaking of Plex, those looking to save on a Pass subscription can get six months for just $20 ($30 value).

Mohu Beam 60-Mile HDTV Antenna features:

Pull in HDTV signals from local stations up to 60 miles away with this Mohu Beam antenna. It’s 23 inches long and looks like a sound bar to blend with your home entertainment equipment, and you can mounts it on the wall. This Mohu Beam antenna includes a signal amplifier for clear digital reception.

