This backpack is 50% off, totes your MacBook & iPad, has an external USB port, more for $15.50

- Mar. 13th 2019 1:18 pm ET

RONG YAO STORE (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers the SEEHONOR MacBook Backpack with USB Port for $15.49 Prime shipped when you use the code CHNTUE6M at checkout. This is 50% off the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Whether you’re in school or an entrepreneur, this backpack is perfect for you. With the built-in external USB port, you can plug in a portable battery and easily charge up your iPhone or Galaxy without running wires through zippers. Rated 4.2/2 stars.

For a more professional look, check out the AmazonBasics 15.6-Inch Laptop and Tablet Bag for $15 Prime shipped. There’s no external USB port, but the briefcase style is a great choice for business meetings.

SEEHONOR MacBook Backpack features:

  • Multi-Compartment Design: Big capacity with multi compartments design make our bags meet all your requirements, provides a separated space for your laptop, ipad, books, phone, keys, clothes, bottle and more. Easy access to what you want.
  • Anti-Theft Zipper & Pocket: Unique anti-theft zipper and private wallet pocket design protect our backpack from theft. Lay-flat technology makes it opens quickly at airport security. The stylish backpack is perfect for school bag, college backpack, travel backpack, business backpack, etc
  • USB Charging Port: With an external USB charging port and a built in charging cable inside, this computer backpack offers you a more convenient way to charge your devices while walking. Please noted that this backpack doesn’t include power itself.

