Acer’s 34-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Monitor falls to $400 (Reg. $600), more from $140

Newegg offers the Acer ED347CKR 34-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $399.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCTWUA33. That’s good for a $200 discount from the going rate direct from Acer, is $95 under our previous mention and the best offer we’ve seen. For comparison, B&H currently has it on sale for $430. Not only does this monitor come equipped with an impressive curved 34-inch 1440p panel, but a USB 3.0 hub, DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort Inputs and more. Its feature list makes this display a great way to expand your workspace’s screen real estate. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Use your savings from today’s sale towards the AmazonBasics Premium Single Monitor Stand and elevate your setup. Alternatively, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a good call. Plus, if you’ll be pairing either of today’s discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI cord.
Other notable monitor deals include:
- ASUS 27-inch Frameless: $140 (Reg. $180) | Newegg
- w/ code VZ279HESALE
- Dell 31.5-inch: $164 (Reg. $200) | Amazon
- also at Best Buy
Acer 34-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Monitor features:
- Vertical Alignment (VA) Technology
- DVI / HDMI / DisplayPort Inputs
- UW-QHD 3440 x 1440 Resolution
- 100,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
- 300 cd/m² Brightness
- 178°/178° Viewing Angles
- 4 ms Response Time (GtG)
- 16.7 Million Colors
- Built-In USB 3.0 Hub
- 1800R Curved Display