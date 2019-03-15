Acer’s 34-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Monitor falls to $400 (Reg. $600), more from $140

- Mar. 15th 2019 1:59 pm ET

Newegg offers the Acer ED347CKR 34-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $399.99 shipped when checking out with code EMCTWUA33. That’s good for a $200 discount from the going rate direct from Acer, is $95 under our previous mention and the best offer we’ve seen. For comparison, B&H currently has it on sale for $430. Not only does this monitor come equipped with an impressive curved 34-inch 1440p panel, but a USB 3.0 hub, DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort Inputs and more. Its feature list makes this display a great way to expand your workspace’s screen real estate. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use your savings from today’s sale towards the AmazonBasics Premium Single Monitor Stand and elevate your setup. Alternatively, grabbing an extra HDMI cable is always a good call. Plus, if you’ll be pairing either of today’s discounted monitors with a newer MacBook, then be sure to grab a USB-C to HDMI cord.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Acer 34-inch Curved 1440p UltraWide Monitor features:

  • Vertical Alignment (VA) Technology
  • DVI / HDMI / DisplayPort Inputs
  • UW-QHD 3440 x 1440 Resolution
  • 100,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
  • 300 cd/m² Brightness
  • 178°/178° Viewing Angles
  • 4 ms Response Time (GtG)
  • 16.7 Million Colors
  • Built-In USB 3.0 Hub
  • 1800R Curved Display

