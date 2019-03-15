Save on LEGO Speed Champions, Batman, City, Creator, Minecraft and more from $12

Walmart offers the LEGO Speed Champions 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally and 2018 MINI J 75894 for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 20% discount, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This set was just released earlier this year and includes 481 pieces as well as three minifigures. Both 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally and 2018 MINI J builds are included in the set, alongside some additional accessories. Head below for more.

LEGO Mini Cooper S Rally and 2018 MINI J features:

Stage a classic vs. modern rally race with this cool LEGO Speed Champions 75894 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally and 2018 MINI John Cooper Works Buggy toy car playset! The 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally features a roof rack with 2 spare tires (just like the original car), while the 2018 MINI John Cooper Works Buggy has suspension to drive over rough terrain. Play out the best rally car racing scenarios with 4 LEGO minifigures and a fully equipped pit stop station, including a buildable car jack stand, a mechanic’s creeper, tool racks, assorted tools and computer screen elements.