Record it all & log your GPS location/speed w/ this $58 1080p mini dash camera

Vantrue (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N1 Pro Mini 1080p Dash Camera for $57.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code PQNEAS9F at checkout. Regularly $80, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This dash camera features 1080p recording, a small footprint, and a 24-hour parking monitor mode. Plus, with the optional GPS attachment, you can record the location of where your footage is taken for one more measure of security. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam features:
With mini and compact design (Size: 2.5×1.95×1.5in), the dashcam takes up tiny space in your car, which won’t obstruct your vision while driving. Recording HD 1920X1080P/30 fps video with advanced Sony Sensor IMX323, 160° wide-angle F1.8 six layers glass lens clearly capture the license plates as well as road signs during the day and night. Perfect mini car cam for uber, taxis, truck, SUV, rideshare, lyft drivers, commuters, and families.