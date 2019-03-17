Grow your Kindle eBook library with highly-rated biography and memoir titles from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of highly-rated biography and memoir Kindle eBook titles starting at $1.99. A majority of these books would normally fetch you around $10 or so, with many returning to match previous all-time lows or hitting new ones. If you’re a big fan of biographies and memoirs, this sale is a must for expanding your digital library. You’ll find pretty much all of titles in today’s sale carrying 4+ star ratings from hundreds, if not thousands of readers. So what are you waiting for? Check out the entire sale for yourself.
And if magazines are more your speed, Amazon is also offering 12-month subscriptions to best-selling digital magazines like Wired and more from $3.75.
Astounding Golden Age of Science Fiction synopsis:
This remarkable cultural narrative centers on the figure of John W. Campbell, Jr., whom Asimov called “the most powerful force in science fiction ever.” Campbell, who has never been the subject of a biography until now, was both a visionary author—he wrote the story that was later filmed as The Thing—and the editor of the groundbreaking magazine best known as Astounding Science Fiction, in which he discovered countless legendary writers and published classic works ranging from the I, Robot series to Dune. Over a period of more than thirty years, from the rise of the pulps to the debut of Star Trek, he dominated the genre, and his three closest collaborators reached unimaginable heights. Asimov became the most prolific author in American history; Heinlein emerged as the leading science fiction writer of his generation with the novels Starship Troopers and Stranger in a Strange Land; and Hubbard achieved lasting fame—and infamy—as the founder of the Church of Scientology.