WD’s Elements Desktop Hard Drive expands your Mac with 3TB of USB 3.0 storage at $90 (Safe $30)

Today only, B&H offers the WD 3TB Elements USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive for $69.99 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. If you’re in search of a solid way to expand your setup with 3TB of USB 3.0 storage, it’s hard to go wrong here. It offers up to 5Gbps transfer speeds, making it speedy option as well. WD’s Elements desktop storage line have recently been based around the company’s Ultrastar Datacenter drives, meaning you’re getting the usual reliability from the desktop hard drive. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 335 shoppers.

For comparison, most other 3TB desktop hard drives sell for $90 or more at Amazon.

WD 3TB Elements Desktop Hard Drive features:

3TB Storage Capacity

Micro-USB 3.0 Interface (USB 3.1 Gen 1)

USB 2.0 Compatible

Up to 5 Gb/s Data Transfer Rate

Plug-and-Play Compatible

Reformat Required for Use with Mac OS X