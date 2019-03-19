Husky’s 2-pack of 28-inch sawhorses support 1,250 pounds each for $20 (Reg. $40)

Home Depot offers the Husky 28-inch Folding Sawhorse 2-pack for $19.88 with free in-store pickup. Regularly $40, you can find a similar 2-pack on Amazon for around $35 and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve got spring or summer projects on your horizon, these can help support them. With a weight capacity of 1,250 pounds, you’ll be able to use these for any project you have around the house. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget about Gorilla Ladders’ 47-inch Aluminum Work Platform for $30. This will let you reach new heights when doing projects around the house. And Craftsman’s 320-Piece mechanic’s tool set for $130 gives you all the tools you need when working on the car or a house project alike.

Husky Folding Sawhorse features: