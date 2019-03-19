Husky’s 2-pack of 28-inch sawhorses support 1,250 pounds each for $20 (Reg. $40)

Home Depot offers the Husky 28-inch Folding Sawhorse 2-pack for $19.88 with free in-store pickup. Regularly $40, you can find a similar 2-pack on Amazon for around $35 and this is the lowest that we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve got spring or summer projects on your horizon, these can help support them. With a weight capacity of 1,250 pounds, you’ll be able to use these for any project you have around the house. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Don’t forget about Gorilla Ladders’ 47-inch Aluminum Work Platform for $30. This will let you reach new heights when doing projects around the house. And Craftsman’s 320-Piece mechanic’s tool set for $130 gives you all the tools you need when working on the car or a house project alike.
Husky Folding Sawhorse features:
The 28 in. Husky Folding Sawhorse (2-pack) offers a sturdy core construction capable of supporting up to 1250 lbs. per pair. Durable polypropylene material resist rusting, denting and peeling. The patented reinforced center shelf and durable cross support design allows easy set-up, tear down and storage along with the durability to handle the toughest jobs. Rubber-coated feet have been added for stability.