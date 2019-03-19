Pioneer’s Elite 7.2-Ch. Receiver touts AirPlay, Sonos Connect & Dolby Atmos from $282 (Save 45%)

Best Buy offers the Pioneer Elite VSX-LX103 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver for $299.98 shipped. Also available at Amazon though shipping is delayed for 1-3 months. That’s good for a $199 discount from the going rate at B&H and Pioneer direct, beats the previous price drop by $79 and is a new all-time low. Those looking to save a bit more can also find open-box excellent condition models for $281.99 at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. This Pioneer Elite Receiver is equipped with six 4K 3D HDR passthrough-enabled HDMI ports and more. It’s also decked out with AirPlay, Sonos Connect, Dolby Atmos sound and tons of other features. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 100 customers.

Products in open-box excellent condition “look brand new with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs, and include all original parts and accessories.”

Those in search of AirPlay and Dolby Atmos support in a more affordable 7.2-Channel package can opt for this Onkyo 7.2-Ch. AV Receiver at a low of $280 (Reg. $330+).

Whether you’ll be upgrading an existing home theater setup or picking up the Pioneer VSX-933 to kick things off, a fantastic way to put your savings to use is to buy the $99 Pioneer SP-T22A-LR Dolby Atmos Speakers. These speakers are an affordable way to begin making the switch to Dolby Atmos. Oh, and don’t forget the speaker wire to complete your setup!

Pioneer Elite 7.2-Ch. Network A/V Receiver features:

Up to 80W per Channel at 8 Ohms

MCACC Sound Calibration

HDR UHD Pass-Through / UHD Upscaling

HDMI with Audio Return Channel

Supports Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

6 x HDMI-In / 1 x HDMI-Out

Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Works with the Google Assistant

Apple AirPlay / Chromecast built-in

