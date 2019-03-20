Bring CORSAIR’s K63 Compact Keyboard to your gaming setup for $50 shipped ($30 off), more

Amazon offers the CORSAIR K63 Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate at CORSAIR direct and comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen outside of the 2018 holiday season. Headlined by its unique compact design, this mechanical keyboard features Cherry MX Red switches, red LED backlighting and more. It’s a great option for gaming setups that don’t have a lot of space, but still offers the usual perks gamers desire from their peripherals. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 415 shoppers. Head below for more.

We also spotted the HyperX Alloy FPS RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Double Shot PBT Keycaps for $109.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate and is a new all-time low. This bundle carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 100 customers.

And if you’re looking for a mouse to complete the setup, G.SKILL’s Mouse has RGB lighting, adjustable height, weight & side grips at $25 (save 25%).

CORSAIR K63 Compact Keyboard features:

Gold contact CHERRY MX mechanical gaming key switches deliver the ultimate performance and competitive advantage

Brilliant red LED backlighting enhances the experience with dynamic and virtually unlimited lighting adjustability

It’s great for travel, and you’ll have more room for your mouse

Control to adjust audio on-the-fly without interrupting your game

No matter how fast your in-game actions are, your keystrokes always register the way you intended

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!