Score Apple’s previous-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB w/ Cell for $649 shipped (Orig. $929)

- Mar. 21st 2019 4:31 pm ET

B&H offers the previous generation Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in Gold for $649 shipped. Originally selling for $929, retailers like Best Buy still charge full price without a contract. Today’s offer comes within $50 of our holiday season mention and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Plus, B&H offers tax benefits in select states, sweetening the pot even further. Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro sports a 12.9-inch Retina display, A10X processor, Touch ID, 4G LTE and more. It also offers the added perk of Apple Pencil support.

If you’re looking for the latest and greatest from a new iPad, be sure to check out Best Buy’s 3-day sale which takes up to $300 off various configurations.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor
  • 4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 12MP iSight Camera
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
  • Lightning Connector, Smart Connector

