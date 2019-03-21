Score Apple’s previous-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB w/ Cell for $649 shipped (Orig. $929)

B&H offers the previous generation Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in Gold for $649 shipped. Originally selling for $929, retailers like Best Buy still charge full price without a contract. Today’s offer comes within $50 of our holiday season mention and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Plus, B&H offers tax benefits in select states, sweetening the pot even further. Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro sports a 12.9-inch Retina display, A10X processor, Touch ID, 4G LTE and more. It also offers the added perk of Apple Pencil support.

If you’re looking for the latest and greatest from a new iPad, be sure to check out Best Buy’s 3-day sale which takes up to $300 off various configurations.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor

4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 12MP iSight Camera

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

Lightning Connector, Smart Connector