Score Apple’s previous-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB w/ Cell for $649 shipped (Orig. $929)

B&H offers the previous generation Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in Gold for $649 shipped. Originally selling for $929, retailers like Best Buy still charge full price without a contract. Today’s offer comes within $50 of our holiday season mention and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Plus, B&H offers tax benefits in select states, sweetening the pot even further. Apple’s previous generation iPad Pro sports a 12.9-inch Retina display, A10X processor, Touch ID, 4G LTE and more. It also offers the added perk of Apple Pencil support.
If you’re looking for the latest and greatest from a new iPad, be sure to check out Best Buy’s 3-day sale which takes up to $300 off various configurations.
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:
- 12.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
- 2732 x 2048 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
- Apple A10X 64-Bit SoC + M10 Coprocessor
- 4G LTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
- Rear 12MP iSight Camera
- Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor
- Lightning Connector, Smart Connector
Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro is up to $150 off in various colors w/ deals from $500 https://t.co/tTERaXUAFt by @justinkahnmusic pic.twitter.com/gg88RtCRTU
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) March 20, 2019