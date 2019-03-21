Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Anthill, Doors & Rooms Perfect Escape, more

- Mar. 21st 2019 9:45 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Doors & Rooms: Perfect Escape, Anthill, Alien: Blackout, SteamWorld Heist and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Doors & Rooms: Perfect Escape: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iVoxel: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Alien: Blackout: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anthill: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Persian Calendar Pro: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Quick Alarm: Nightstand Clock: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: World Clock Time Today Widget: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Your GPS Location Finder Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Zen Habits – by Leo Babauta: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Planet Explorer: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Command & Conquer: Generals Deluxe Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

