Give your wrist a rest w/ this $9 Prime shipped ergonomic mouse, more

Nulaxy Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Ergonomic Wireless mouse for $9.09 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 7K4KHEHJ at checkout. Regularly $14, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you don’t want to spend over $90 for Logitech’s MX Vertical, this is a great budget-friendly alternative. I’ve started using an ergonomic mouse daily and it’s done wonders for my wrist as it doesn’t hurt anymore. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Other peripherals on sale:
- Logitech MX Master: $50 (Reg. $60) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCTWVT26
- G.SKILL RGB Mouse: $25 (save 25%)
- CORSAIR K63 Keyboard/Lapboard: $130 (Save $30)
- SteelSeries Rival Gaming Mouse: $23 (Reg. $30+)
- CORSAIR K63 Compact Keyboard: $50 ($30 off)