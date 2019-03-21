Give your wrist a rest w/ this $9 Prime shipped ergonomic mouse, more

- Mar. 21st 2019 5:21 pm ET

0

Nulaxy Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Ergonomic Wireless mouse for $9.09 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 7K4KHEHJ at checkout. Regularly $14, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you don’t want to spend over $90 for Logitech’s MX Vertical, this is a great budget-friendly alternative. I’ve started using an ergonomic mouse daily and it’s done wonders for my wrist as it doesn’t hurt anymore. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other peripherals on sale:

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide