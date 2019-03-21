When you think of a mouse, generally the only function you’re worried about is pointing and clicking. When it comes to gaming, you’ll generally want some extra customizable buttons, but ROCCAT takes it up a notch. The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB Gaming Mouse offers up to 20 potential functions and a gorgeous design, helping you take that final step to improve your game.

The ROCCAT Kova AIMO Gaming Mouse introduced

The Kova AIMO is built to be an ergonomic ambidextrous RGB gaming mouse. AIMO is the type of illumination that ROCCAT uses. It represents both a lighting engine and an ecosystem at one time. The functionality can grow based on the number of AIMO-enabled devices in your system. There is an organic reaction based on your usage, and you’ll be presented with a state-of-the-art illumination scenario without the need for lengthy configuration.

The overall shape of the Kova AIMO is built to be used by either left- or right-handed gamers. There is no compromise on comfort or functionality here because the mouse is designed basically identically on both sides, giving you exceptional comfort and performance regardless of which hand you use.

There are two quick-fire top buttons on the ROCCAT Kova AIMO. These buttons represent functional design through intuitive control. You’ll be able to execute commands rapidly while barely moving your finger. The exact function of either of these buttons is configurable in the downloadable Swarm desktop app, so you can make sure that you’ve got everything you need for your next game already set up.

The “Titan wheel” is illuminated and is built to withstand fast and intense gaming. It’s also a separate lighting zone in the Swarm software, so you can make sure that your mouse is customized to your own personal style.

How to customize the ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB Mouse

You’ll use the ROCCAT Swarm software to customize the Kova AIMO mouse. The ROCCAT Kova AIMO RGB gaming mouse features 20 different buttons that you can customize to your liking. Swarm is a unified driver suite and customizable software so you can create and save macros not only within the program but to the mouse’s onboard memory. This lets you switch your settings with just the click of a button, so you’re always ready no matter what game you play.

Pricing and availability

The ROCCAT Kova AIMO will run you around $60 and is available now at most leading retailers and in the ROCCAT online shop. The ROCCAT Kova AIMO is available in black or white colorways.