ADATA 64GB Snap-on USB 3.0 Flash Drive + extra 4GB drive for just $7.50 (Up to $20 value)

Newegg is now offering the ADATA 64GB UV150 Snap-on Cap USB 3.0 Flash Drive (AUV150-64G-RBK) for $7.49 shipped. While that is already a solid deal, Newegg is also throwing in an ADATA 4GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive (AC008-4G-RKD) for free (automatically added in the cart). Regularly between $12 and $17 without the bonus add-on, today’s deal is the best price we can find. While the USB 2.0 drive might not boast the fastest speeds, it adds another $4 in value to the mix. It features a snap cap design as well as a “Glistening Onyx” finish. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the Amazon reviewers.

Whether you’re backing up important work files or sharing your favorite videos, the SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface lets you do it quickly and easily. The snap-on cap in end of rear design helps prevent cap loss when it’s in use, while the strap hole at the base lets you easily take your digital media with you wherever you go.