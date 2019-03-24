Logitech’s G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse features 11 programmable buttons at $30 (Save 20%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Logitech G602 Wireless Optical 11-Button Gaming Mouse for $29.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. That’s good for a nearly 20% discount from the going rate at Amazon, matches our previous mention and is tied for the lowest price we’ve seen in months. Headlined by 11 programmable buttons, this wireless gaming mouse also gets up to 250 hours of battery life. It also offers a lag-free experience thanks to its high-accuracy Delta Zero sensor technology. Nearly 4,300 shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Experience pinpoint accuracy in your gaming action with this Logitech G602 910-003820 wireless gaming mouse, which features 5 distinct dpi settings to accommodate your needs. Eleven programmable buttons give you customized control. Count on G602 to dominate boss after boss. ENDURING BATTERY LIFEBenchmark-raising power Play with confidence. G602 sticks by you through game after game with up to 250 hours of power in Performance mode. That’s as much as eight times the battery life of other wireless gaming mice, all without compromising gaming grade sensor and connection performance.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!