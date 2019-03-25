Amazon takes up to $300 off Apple iMacs and Mac mini

Amazon is currently taking up to $300 off Apple’s previous generation iMacs and $100 off the latest Mac mini. For Apple’s larger desktop, we’re seeing a match of some of the best prices ever offered on both 21-inch 4K and 27-inch 5K models. Deals start at $1,099 on the iMacs. Meanwhile, the newest Mac Mini is currently $100 off at $999. Free shipping is available for all. Both offers are currently also matched at B&H.

Apple’s previous generation iMac sports a Retina display, 5mm thin design and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. It ships with a Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard as well. Ideal for creating content, editing photos and videos.

Jump over to the latest Mac mini and enjoy all of your favorite Apple features in a smaller footprint. I went this route late last year in combination with LG’s stunning 34-inch 5K2K monitor and couldn’t be happier. It includes a number of ports, such as Thunderbolt 3, USB-A, HDMI and more.

There’s been an onslaught of Apple deals today, headlined by $200 off the latest MacBook Air, iPad Pro on sale and Apple Watch Series 3 from $199. Find all of the best deals in our Apple guide.

Apple iMacs feature:

27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display

Stunning 5-mm-thin design

Seventh-generation 3.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor

Radeon Pro 570, 575, or 580 with up to 8GB video memory

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

802.11ac Wi-Fi. Voltage – 100–240V AC

Apple Mac minis feature: