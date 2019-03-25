Apple event day discounts continue as 12-inch MacBook is marked down to $830 (Cert. Refurb)

- Mar. 25th 2019 10:57 am ET

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $829.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise a $6 delivery will apply. That’s good for $470 off the original price. The 512GB model is also on sale for $999.99 (Orig. $1,599). Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Need more power? Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air is also on sale as event day discounts continue to roll in. You can also save on the newest iPad Pro models as well.

Apple 12-inch MacBook features:

  • 1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core
  • 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
  • 12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display
  • USB 3.0 Type-C Port
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics
  • Slim, Compact Design
