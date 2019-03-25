Bring home Harman Kardon’s $900 Omni Bar+ 120W Soundbar System for just $288 shipped

Today only, Newegg offers the Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ 120W Soundbar System for $287.99 shipped. Normally selling for $800 at retailers like B&H as well as Harman Kardon direct, that’s good for a 68% discount, is $12 under our previous mention and is the best we’ve seen. Rocking built-in Chromecast capabilities, other notable features include Spotify integration and more. Harman Kardon’s Bluetooth Soundbar offers Virtual 5.1-Channel audio. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll also find HDMI and AUX inputs. Reviews are light on this particular soundbar model, but not to worry, Harman Kardon is one of more-trusted names in the audio industry.

And don’t forget that Klipsch’s Reference RSB-11 Sound Bar is still down to its Amazon all-time low at $399 shipped (Reg. $600). Plus for more options, be sure to shop our Home Theater Guide.

Harman Kardon Omni Bar+ Soundbar features:

The black Omni Bar+ Virtual 5.1-Channel Soundbar System from Harman Kardon connects to your HDTV and lets you easily set up a wireless HD music system in your home. It also adds access to music services such as Spotify Connect and Chromecast built-in. The soundbar works with other Omni+ speakers to set up a multi-room wireless music system. It features 24-bit/192 kHz HD audio streaming with digital and analog connectivity. You can stream all your music over HDMI, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, optical, and 3.5mm input. The Omni Bar+ uses a dual-band Wi-Fi connection and supports 802.11ac networks.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!