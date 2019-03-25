Samsung’s $1,998 The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV blends into your home decor (20% off)

- Mar. 25th 2019 1:54 pm ET

Get this deal
$2,500 $1,998
0

Amazon offers the Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV 2018 model (UN65LS03NAFXZA) for $1,997.99 shipped. Also available from Samsung for $2 more. Originally retailing for $2,800, we’ve more recently seen it sell for around $2,500. That’s good for a 20% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. The Frame’s standout feature is the striking design that blends into your home. Gone is the thick plastic casing and instead, you’ll find a wood finish and thin form-factor. Of course, the TV also touts notable features like smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need the 65-inch model but dig the nature stylistic design of The Frame, you can pick up the 43-inch model for $998 shipped instead.

Samsung The Frame 65-inch TV features:

  • 4K UHD TV: See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD.
  • Art Mode: The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections.
  • Art Store: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to an ever-increasing library of established and emerging artists’ work.
  • Customizable Frame: Elevate your space and make The Frame your own by enhancing it with a frame in black, white, beige or walnut*.
  • One Invisible Connection: One slim cable combines your power and video gear into a single connection to the TV.

Get this deal
$2,500 $1,998

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best HDTV Deals

Best HDTV Deals

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and others have included smart functionality with access to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu Plus and others.

Home Theater Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go