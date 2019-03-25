Samsung’s $1,998 The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV blends into your home decor (20% off)

Amazon offers the Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV 2018 model (UN65LS03NAFXZA) for $1,997.99 shipped. Also available from Samsung for $2 more. Originally retailing for $2,800, we’ve more recently seen it sell for around $2,500. That’s good for a 20% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. The Frame’s standout feature is the striking design that blends into your home. Gone is the thick plastic casing and instead, you’ll find a wood finish and thin form-factor. Of course, the TV also touts notable features like smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars, and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need the 65-inch model but dig the nature stylistic design of The Frame, you can pick up the 43-inch model for $998 shipped instead.

Samsung The Frame 65-inch TV features:

4K UHD TV: See what you’ve been missing on a crisp, clear picture that’s 4X the resolution of Full HD.

Art Mode: The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections.

Art Store: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to an ever-increasing library of established and emerging artists’ work.

Customizable Frame: Elevate your space and make The Frame your own by enhancing it with a frame in black, white, beige or walnut*.

One Invisible Connection: One slim cable combines your power and video gear into a single connection to the TV.