Gerber knife deals from $14: clip point serrated, mini covert, folding fine edge, more

Home Depot is offering the Gerber 3.76-inch Folding Clip Point Serrated Gator Knife for $19.33 with free shipping in orders over $45. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup. The model goes for $46 direct from Gerber and as much as $39 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Along with the lifetime warranty, it features a clip point blade made of 420HC stainless steel, a ballistic nylon sheath and a lock-back design. This particular model is thin on reviews but just about all the Gerber knives and multi-tools carry solid reviews. Head below for even more Gerber deals.
More Gerber Deals:
- 2.9 in. Assisted Opening Knife $22 (Reg. $40+)
- 3.6 in. Folder Fine Edge Gut Hook $14 (Reg. $28)
We also have this 108-in-1 Precision Electronic Repair Kit for $14 Prime shipped (30% off) and be sure to check out this $24 screwdriver set (Reg. $35).
Gerber Folding Clip Point Serrated Gator Knife:
When Gerber debuted their line of Gator folding knives in 1991, they were voted “Most Innovative Knife of the Year” at the Blade Show. The handle is made of glass-filled nylon and it’s covered with a rubberized alligator skin texture for a tacky, comfortable grip. The lock-back clip point blade has a serrated edge and is forged from 420HC stainless steel. Sheathed in a heavy-duty nylon case, the Gator is still one of Gerber’s most popular folders.