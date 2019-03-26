Smartphone Accessories: Leviton Two-Port USB In-Wall Outlet $16 Prime shipped, more

Amazon offers the Leviton T5632-W Two-Port USB In-Wall Outlet for $15.76 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $25, that’s good for a 36% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year-and-a-half. Leviton’s in-wall charger bring two 3.6A USB ports to your traditional AC outlet. It’s a fantastic option for adding to the bedroom to simplify your nightstand’s charging setup, or throughout the house so you always have somewhere to plug in. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

