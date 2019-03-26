Smartphone Accessories: Leviton Two-Port USB In-Wall Outlet $16 Prime shipped, more

- Mar. 26th 2019 10:23 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Leviton T5632-W Two-Port USB In-Wall Outlet for $15.76 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $25, that’s good for a 36% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year-and-a-half. Leviton’s in-wall charger bring two 3.6A USB ports to your traditional AC outlet. It’s a fantastic option for adding to the bedroom to simplify your nightstand’s charging setup, or throughout the house so you always have somewhere to plug in. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Speck Presidio Folio iPhone Xs Max Case: $22 (Reg. $27) | Amazon 
  • Aukey Aluminum 4.8A Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
    • w/ code TFH6UYOB 
  • OLALA 10000mAh Portable USB-C Charger: $13.50 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
    • w/ code OLALAPQ100
  • Aukey Bluetooth Transmitter: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • BESTEK Charging Station: $36 (Reg. $47) | Amazon
    • w/ code U2GEMHSM
  • Aukey Bluetooth Receiver: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • OLALA 7500mAh Slide Portable Charger w/ MFi Lightning Cable: $19 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
    • w/ code S75OLALA
  • BESTEK 8-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strip: $20 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ code 6T79X7UM

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • TaoTronics 5W Qi Charger Car Mount: $10 (Reg. $21) | Amazon
    • w/ code J89MHX4U
  • Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Power Bundle: $31 (Reg. $80) | Best Buy
  • Jaybird’s Tarah Wireless Sport Earbuds are ideal workout companions at $80 (20% off)
  • Aukey 42W Four-Port USB Wall Charger: $18 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
    • w/ code 9Q4Y742K
  • Aukey Latitude Lite Earbuds: $16 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ code DSIO6DSB
  • Aukey 60W 6-Port USB Wall Charger: $22.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ code OD3M7JGJ  

Leviton’s groundbreaking USB Charger/Tamper-Resistant Duplex Receptacle helps simplify the lives of electronic device users, eliminating the need for expensive USB adapters and providing a centralized location for charging devices like tablets, smartphones and portable music players. Users can charge two devices at the same time using the two USB ports; leaving the two outlets free for additional power needs.

