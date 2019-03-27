Power your MacBook w/ a Lenovo 27-inch QHD USB-C Monitor for $248.50 (Save $120), more

Lenovo is offering its ThinkVision 27-inch QHD USB-C Monitor (P27h-10) for $248.39 shipped when coupon code MONITOREXTRA10 has been applied during checkout. That’s about $120 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. With a 2560 x 1440 resolution, this monitor makes for a fantastic upgrade to an existing 1080p setup. USB-C connectivity allows you to charge your MacBook while connected to this display. In addition to USB-C, customers will have DisplayPort, HDMI, and several USB-A ports. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted that Dell is selling its 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor (S2719DGF) for $298.79 shipped when using coupon code SAVE17 at checkout. Today’s deal is $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Inputs include multiple USB-A downstream/upstream ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Lenovo ThinkVision 27-inch QHD Monitor features: