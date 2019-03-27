Power your MacBook w/ a Lenovo 27-inch QHD USB-C Monitor for $248.50 (Save $120), more

- Mar. 27th 2019 12:13 pm ET

0

Lenovo is offering its ThinkVision 27-inch QHD USB-C Monitor (P27h-10) for $248.39 shipped when coupon code MONITOREXTRA10 has been applied during checkout. That’s about $120 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. With a 2560 x 1440 resolution, this monitor makes for a fantastic upgrade to an existing 1080p setup. USB-C connectivity allows you to charge your MacBook while connected to this display. In addition to USB-C, customers will have DisplayPort, HDMI, and several USB-A ports. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We also spotted that Dell is selling its 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor (S2719DGF) for $298.79 shipped when using coupon code SAVE17 at checkout. Today’s deal is $70 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Inputs include multiple USB-A downstream/upstream ports, HDMI, and DisplayPort. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Lenovo ThinkVision 27-inch QHD Monitor features:

The ThinkVision P27H Monitor has QHD resolution, 27″ display, and USB Type-C cable connection. This is what happens when superb color meets precise clarity – ultimate productivity from an exceptional 27″ monitor. Lenovo™ ThinkVision® P27h delivers stunning QHD resolution (2560 x 1440) with factory-calibrated accuracy for exquisite detail and smart function to connect all USB devices onto monitor by one USB Type-C cable. The stunning Near-Edgeless IPS-type display is perfect for multi-screen settings, and connects easily to virtually any device.

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
monitor lenovo

About the Author