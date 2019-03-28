Linksys’ 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router prioritizes your Xbox w/ 3.2Gbps speeds: $150 (Up to $150 off)

Amazon offers the Linksys WRT32X Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router for $150 shipped. Normally selling for $200, that’s good for a 20% discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it still fetches the $300 list price at Best Buy. This Linksys router was made from the ground up with gamers in mind and touts plenty of features to cater to that crowd. The 802.11ac Wi-Fi provides up to 3.2Gbps network speeds as well as MU-MIMO technology. It also features four Gigabit Ethernet ports and has Xbox optimization to ensure that your console is always getting the best speeds it can. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 350 customers.

If a normal Wi-Fi system just won’t cut it for you, consider getting started with Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear to overhaul your network. Plus we recently compared several of Ubiquiti’s best access points.

Linksys 802.11ac Wi-Fi Gaming Router features:

Enjoy lag-free gaming with this Linksys dual-band Wi-Fi router. Its Killer prioritization engine works with Killer-enabled computers to minimize peak ping by up to 77 percent, and the 1.8GHz CPU delivers super-fast speeds with wired and wireless connections. This Linksys dual-band Wi-Fi router has a custom-built user interface that lets you manage your gaming network performance.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!