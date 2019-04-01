MSI’s $48 Clutch GM60 Gaming Mouse features a customizable form-factor & RGB lighting (32% off)

- Apr. 1st 2019 4:48 pm ET

Get this deal
$70 $48
0

Amazon offers the MSI Clutch GM60 Gaming Mouse for $47.91 shipped. That’s good for a $22 discount from the going rate at retailers like B&H and is a new Amazon all-time low. MSI’s Clutch GM60 Mouse sports the typical design you’d expect from a gaming peripheral. It’s complete with RGB accent lighting, a completely customizable form-factor alongside a fine-tuned optical sensor for low-latency performance and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 260 shoppers.

Looking for the perfect way to put your hard-earned cash to use? Outfit your desk with a new CORSAIR gaming mouse pad for just $5 Prime shipped.

MSI Clutch GM60 Gaming Mouse features:

The Clutch GM60 Gaming Mouse from MSI is a customizable mouse designed to provide gamers with the performance, aesthetics, and ergonomics they need. It’s built with an Avago PMW3330 optical sensor, which has a range of 1 to 10,800 dpi with precise and accurate tracking. Use its dpi switch to swap through different steps and MSI’s software to fine-tune its settings. Moreover, this mouse has RGB LED lighting and supports MSI’s RGB Mystic Light ecosystem, which allows you to change the colors, effects, and even sync it with other compatible LED-lit products.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$70 $48

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
MSI

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go