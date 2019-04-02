Today only, score an iPhone X from $650 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $999+)

Today only, Woot offers the iPhone X in certified refurbished condition starting at $649.99 Prime shipped for the 64GB version. Step up to the 256GB model for $699.99. Those without Prime memberships will have an additional $6 delivery fee added on. For comparison, Apple sells the iPhone X in the same refurbished condition from $769 and today’s offer is $10 less than our previous mention. Included with purchase is a 90-day warranty. iPhone X sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with FaceID, a TrueDepth camera, and more.
Want to put your savings to good use? Grab a case to protect your new phone starting at under $5 at Amazon. Plus, swing by our smartphone accessories roundup for cables, chargers and more.
iPhone X features:
Apple’s vision has always been to create an iPhone that is entirely screen. One so immersive the device itself disappears into the experience. And so intelligent it can respond to a tap, your voice, and even a glance. With iPhone X, that vision is now a reality. Say hello to the future.The display employs new techniques and technology to precisely follow the curves of the design, all the way to the elegantly rounded corners. The first OLED screen that rises to the standards of iPhone, with accurate, stunning colors, true blacks, high brightness, and a 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio.