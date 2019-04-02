Today only, score an iPhone X from $650 Prime shipped (Refurb, Orig. $999+)

Today only, Woot offers the iPhone X in certified refurbished condition starting at $649.99 Prime shipped for the 64GB version. Step up to the 256GB model for $699.99. Those without Prime memberships will have an additional $6 delivery fee added on. For comparison, Apple sells the iPhone X in the same refurbished condition from $769 and today’s offer is $10 less than our previous mention. Included with purchase is a 90-day warranty. iPhone X sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with FaceID, a TrueDepth camera, and more.

Want to put your savings to good use? Grab a case to protect your new phone starting at under $5 at Amazon. Plus, swing by our smartphone accessories roundup for cables, chargers and more.

iPhone X features: